ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Miryne Thomas scored 17 points to help Kent State defeat Ohio 70-65 on Friday night.

Thomas also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Golden Flashes (14-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs scored 17 points while going 8 of 18 from the field, and added five rebounds and six assists. Sincere Carry was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. The Golden Flashes picked up their eighth straight victory.

Dwight Wilson led the way for the Bobcats (9-8, 1-3) with 27 points and nine rebounds. Miles Brown added 12 points and two steals for Ohio. Ben Roderick also put up nine points.

Jalen Sullinger scored five points in the first half and Kent State went into the break trailing 31-30. Kent State used a 17-3 second-half run to erase a two-point deficit and take the lead at 52-40 with 9:54 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Jacobs scored 13 second-half points.

