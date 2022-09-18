SYDNEY (AP)Kenyan Moses Kibet claimed victory in a fast-paced Sydney marathon which saw the top three finishers all better the previous fastest time in Australia.

Kibet finished the course set around Sydney’s harbour and city center in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 3 seconds on Sunday, two seconds ahead of countryman Cosmas Matolo.

Ethiopian Chalu Deso Gemisa, the winner of the Paris marathon earlier this year, was third in 2:07:08.

The three Africans finished inside the previous record time of 2:07:50 set by Japan’s Yuta Shitara at the Gold Coast in 2019.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Girma Getachew won the women’s marathon in 2:25:10, ahead of compatriot Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea and Eritrea’s Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet.

Japan’s Jun Hiromichi won the men’s wheelchair marathon in 1:52.47.

The Sydney marathon is in the first year of a three-year candidacy to join cities like London, Tokyo and New York to host a World Marathon Majors event. Cape Town in South Africa and Chengdu in China are also contending to become majors.

