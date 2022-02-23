AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Walker Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead No. 3 Auburn to a 77-64 victory Wednesday night over Mississippi.

With Kessler falling just shy of his third triple-double, the Tigers (25-3, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from a one-point loss at Florida to remain in sole possession of first place in the league.

Jabari Smith and Zep Jasper both scored 15 for Auburn. Smith added nine rebounds and five assists, while Jasper secured his season high by hitting four of five 3-pointers.

Wendell Green Jr. made three early 3s and scored 14.

Jarkell Joiner scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for the Rebels (13-15, 4-11). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, and Nysier Brooks had 11 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.

The Rebels played most of the game without Matthew Murrell, who headed to the locker room with 2:10 left in the first half after taking an elbow to the head. He didn’t return and finished with seven points.

Kessler exited with 1:19 remaining in the game, falling two blocks shy of joining LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal as the only SEC players with more than two career triple-doubles. Kessler’s five blocks in the first half broke Kyle Davis’ 19-year-old single-season record of 126. He came in three shy.

The Rebels scored the first nine points of the second half to erase most of a 12-point deficit. Auburn then went on an 18-6 tear and didn’t look back.

The Tigers were coming off a 63-62 loss at Florida when Green’s pass attempt to Kessler was knocked away, allowing the clock to run out.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: Struggled at times in Murrell’s absence after managing to beat Georgia short-handed. Murrell and Joiner both missed that game with the flu.

Auburn: Produced a comfortable win even without sparkplug K.D. Johnson providing much scoring. He had two points and missed all six shots from the field.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

Auburn visits No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

