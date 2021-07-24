Kessler to replace injured Zimmerman on US Gold Cup roster

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)The U.S. Soccer Federation has asked for New England defender Henry Kessler to replace injured Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman on its CONCACAF Gold Cup roster.

Zimmerman was hurt early in the first half of last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Canada, which completed the group stage.

The U.S. plays Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Arlington, Texas.

Kessler, 23, was part of the U.S. under-24 team that failed to qualify for the Olympics. He has not played for the senior national team.

Most regulars on the national team are skipping the Gold Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51