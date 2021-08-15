Kevin Kisner wins Wyndham in record-tying 6-man playoff

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Kevin Kisner birdied the second extra hole to win a record-tying six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Kisner struck his approach to 3 feet on the 18th hole at Sedgefield and made the putt for his first PGA Tour victory since 2019 and fourth of his career.

Kisner began four shots off the lead and shot a 4-under 66, making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to reach 15 under and the playoff. His beat Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace after they all had made pars on the first extra hole. Kisner improved to 1-5 in playoffs.

With Scott looking at a 4-footer for birdie on the first extra hole, Kisner thought he would have to hole a pitch from short of the 18th green just to stay in the playoff, and he nearly did it. Kisner grimaced as his ball settled just right of the cup.

But Scott’s short putt missed badly and all six players went back to the 18th tee. This time, only Kisner stuffed his approach close on the 505-yard closing hole.

Kim shot 64 in the final round. Scott had a 65 and Grace, Na and Sloan each closed with 66. It was the third six-man playoff on the PGA Tour and the first since Robert Allenby won at Riviera in 2001.

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) – Facing his largest deficit of the week and running out of time, James Piot won four straight holes to start the back nine at Oakmont and went on to win the U.S. Amateur over Austin Greaser.

Piot closed out his 2-and-1 victory by going bunker-to-bunker on the reachable par-4 17th hole and saving par with a 20-foot putt. Greaser, who was 3 up at the turn, had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the match. It spun off the left lip.

Piot, a 22-year-old senior at Michigan State, was mobbed by friends and teammates in their Spartans gear off the green and before long he was holding the gold trophy.

Greaser is a junior at North Carolina.

The victory puts Piot into the three professional majors next year – the Masters, the U.S. Open at Brookline and the British Open at St. Andrews. Greaser gets into the Masters and the U.S. Open as the runner-up.

LPGA TOUR/LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

FIFE, Scotland (AP) – Ryann O’Toole won her first LPGA Tour title in her 228th start, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dumbarnie Links for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open,

After tapping in for a closing par, the 34-year-old O’Toole was showered with champagne and greeted with a kiss by her fiancee, Gina Marra.

O’Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to tie for second with Atthaya Thitikul (66).

The Women’s British Open is next week at Carnoustie.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory in the Shaw Charity Classic.

The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. He lost a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16. Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.

Canadian star Mike Mike Weir had a 68 to tie for ninth at 9 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title.

KORN FERRY TOUR

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – England’s David Skinns won the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular-season ending Pinnacle Bank Championship to earn a PGA Tour card as a top-25 finisher in the season points race.

The 39-year-old Skinner closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 14-under 270 at The Club at Indian Creek. He jumped from 46th to 22nd in the season standings. He won the 2018 tournament for his only other Korn Ferry Tour title.

Jared Wolfe (65) and Zecheng Dou (67) tied for second.

EUROPEAN TOUR

ASH, England (AP) – Calum Hill of Scotland won the Cazoo Classic for his first European Tour title, closing with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory.

Hill finished at 16-under 272 at London Golf Club.

France’s Alexander Levy was second after a 64.

OTHER TOURS

Lilia Vu won the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, for her third Symetra Tour title of the year. She closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 12-under 204, two strokes ahead of Ruixin Liu. Vu leads the money list with $140,607, with the top 10 at the end of the season earning LPGA Tour cards. … Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal won the Made in Esbjerg Challenge in Denmark for his second European Challenge Tour title of the year and fifth overall. He shot a 4-under 67 to finish at 8 under, three strokes ahead of three players. … Somi Lee won the Korean LPGA’s Dayouwinia MBN Ladies Open by two strokes, shooting an 8-under 64 to finish at 15 under. … Sakura Koiwai won the Japan LPGA’s rain-shorted NEC Karuizawa 72. She finished 27 holes at 10 under for a two-shot victory.