ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP)A look at the key hole Sunday in the British Open at St. Andrews:

HOLE: 17

YARDAGE: 495

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.456

RANK: 1

KEY FACT: Cameron Smith had a one-shot lead when his approach came up short, leaving the Road Hole bunker between him and the flag. He used putter to ride it along the ridge of the bunker to 10 feet and made the par putt to stay in the lead. Rory McIlroy hit his approach to 15 feet and missed the birdie putt.

—

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports