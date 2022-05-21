TULSA, Okla. (AP)A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 18
YARDAGE: 498
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.26
RANK: 9
KEY FACT: Mito Pereira made a 27-foot putt for birdie on the last hole to shoot 69 and take a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris into the final round. Fitzpatrick made a 15-footer for birdie on the same long, uphill finishing hole to shoot 67 and get into the final group on Sunday.
—
