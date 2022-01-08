Keys, Smith carry Texas A&M-CC over McNeese St. 67-54

KATY, Texas (AP) — De’Lazarus Keys had 16 points to lead five Texas A&M-Corpus Christi players in double figures and the Islanders topped McNeese State 67-54 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

Myles Smith added 13 points for the Islanders (13-4). Terrion Murdix chipped in 12, Trevian Tennyson scored 12 and Isaac Mushila had 10.

Zach Scott had 15 points for the Cowboys (5-11). Myles Lewis added 10 points and eight rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon had 10 points and nine rebounds.

KFXK Fox 51