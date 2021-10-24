Kikanovic, Earthquakes tie 1-1 with Whitecaps

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the second consecutive game and the San Jose Earthquakes tied 1-1 with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Cristian Espinoza played a long arcing clearance that, after a couple tie-ups left a player from each team on the ground, the 21-year-old Kikanovic ran upon about 30-yards out and then beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau with a low shot from near the penalty spot to tie the score in the 60th minute.

The Whitecaps have managed just one win in 14 all-time away matches against San Jose (9-12-10), a 3-2 victory in August 2018. Vancouver (11-9-11) has managed a point in each of its last two visits following a scoreless draw on Aug. 13.

Bruno Miguel Gaspar, a 28-year old in his first MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.

Kikanovic, a rookie, scored his third career goal in a 4-0 win over Austin last Wednesday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51