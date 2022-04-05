KILGORE, TEXAS (KETK)-The Kilgore Bulldogs were in a battle with the Palestine Wildcats last Friday night, a matchup that went into penalty kicks, and when the dust had settled, the dogs were the ones headed to the regional tournament.

“Keep our composure and don’t let them through our defense and stuff like that and just held them off,” says Adrain Estrella.

“They played a really good but we also played as best we could, it was a very intense game… I’m really proud of my team and how well we did under pressure,” adds Anthony Salinas.

Kilgore felt they were doubted going into their match with the wildcats, but the Bulldogs let their play do the talking.



“I wasn’t really worried about what other people had to say just sit here and do our thing like I said show them what i had do, we didn’t have to say nothing we showed them,” adds Estrella.

The Bulldogs advance to regionals for the first time since 2019 and the players are excited about the opportunity.



“I’m excited man you know, it’s taking a game at a time, just practicing hard out here and doing our thing and I’m excited,” smiles Estrella.

“As excited as I am, they’re doubly excited, they’ve worked hard and done well and they are a great group of guys,” tells Head Coach Tom Wait.

Coach Tom Wait is preaching confidence since most if his roster has never made it this far in the playoffs.

“We earned our right to be where we’re at because we’ve got battle scars and learning on the move so it’s been good,” adds Wait.

“Its pure motivation, he tells us like what Adrian said roll up your sleeves, take one game at a time don’t get too confident but also know that you deserve to be in this spot,” exclaims Salinas.

Now the Bulldogs focus on their attention on their regional semifinal opponent, Celina.

“I tell you what, ball control, we got to control the ball, we struggled a little bit with Palestine because they’re a high-pressure team and so ball control is good. Then number two is taking advantage of your opportunities, we’re going to try to advantage of our opportunities upfront as much as possible and as quickly as possible and then three keeping them out and keeping them away from the goal,” explains Coach Wait.

Kilgore kicks off against Celina on Friday at 11 a.m. in Tyler.