ATHENS, TEXAS (KETK)- The first round of the SWJCFC playoffs and the Kilgore College Rangers were on the road taking on the #1 Trinity Valley Cardinals. This game was a defensive battle but the Rangers forced the cardinals into 8 turnovers in this game and went on to win the game 38-10 advancing to the Conference championship next week. The Rangers will take on the New Mexico Military Broncos next week.

