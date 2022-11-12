ATHENS, TEXAS (KETK)- The first round of the SWJCFC playoffs and the Kilgore College Rangers were on the road taking on the #1 Trinity Valley Cardinals. This game was a defensive battle but the Rangers forced the cardinals into 8 turnovers in this game and went on to win the game 38-10 advancing to the Conference championship next week. The Rangers will take on the New Mexico Military Broncos next week.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Livestream Alerts
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Newsletter
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now