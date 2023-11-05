ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity Valley Cardinals hosted the NEO Golden Norsemen in the final week of the regular season. The Cardinals pulled out the big 41-7 win to lock up the two-seed in the SWJCFC playoffs next week where they will host the Navarro Bulldogs at 1 p.m. at Bruce Field.

BBRENHAM, Texas – The Kilgore College Rangers went on the road and beat the Blinn Buccaneers 38-28 to win the regular season SWJCFC title and lock up the number one seed in the playoffs next week. The Rangers will host New Mexico Military next week at 3 p.m. at R.E St. John Stadium.