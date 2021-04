JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — We’ve got a good one on our hands Saturday night when the Kilgore College Rangers and the Trinity Valley Cardinals square off for the Region 14 men’s basketball tournament championship.

The Rangers knocked off Navarro 77-62, while TVCC took out Paris 82-64 to advance to this East Texas title bout.

Kilgore College and TVCC will tip-off for the championship at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville at John Alexander Gymnasium.