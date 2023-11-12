Kilgore, Texas (KETK)- The Kilgore College Rangers hosted the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos in the SWJCFC playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The Rangers scored early and took a 10-0 lead into halftime but they battled all game long going to triple overtime and pulling out the win 37-35. The Rangers will host the championship game next Saturday against the Navarro Bulldogs.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sports Illustrated
SI - Kansas City Chiefs - NFL
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now