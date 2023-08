TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We had a big-time rivalry matchup to open the 2023 Junior College football season on Saturday.

It was a showdown between the Kilgore College Rangers and the Tyler Junior College Apaches, early on it was a back-and-forth game with both teams scoring early.

Then the Rangers stepped up big by getting the turnover on downs before getting a one-handed touchdown catch from Micahel Phoniex.

Kilgore College went on to win the game 48-35 to start off the season with a win.