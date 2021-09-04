Kilgore College evens all time series with TJC

TYLER, TX (KETK)- The Kilgore College Rangers traveled to Tyler to take on the Apaches from Tyler Junior College Saturday evening. The Rangers started fast scoring 14 points in the first quarter. Kilgore did not look back as the win big 49-28 to even the all time series at 62 games a piece.
