KILGORE, TEXAS (KETK)-The Kilgore College Rangers football team needed a win against the Blinn Buccaneers Saturday afternoon for a chance to make the SWJCFC playoffs. The Rangers took care of business earlier jumping out to a quick 14 point lead. Kilgore didn’t look back as they beat Blinn 51-14. The Rangers will travel to Trinity Valley next week to take on the Cardinals at 5:30 pm.
