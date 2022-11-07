KILGORE, TEXAS (KETK)-The Kilgore College Rangers football team needed a win against the Blinn Buccaneers Saturday afternoon for a chance to make the SWJCFC playoffs. The Rangers took care of business earlier jumping out to a quick 14 point lead. Kilgore didn’t look back as they beat Blinn 51-14. The Rangers will travel to Trinity Valley next week to take on the Cardinals at 5:30 pm.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.