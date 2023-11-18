Kilgore, Texas (KETK)- The Kilgore College Rangers hosted the Navarro Bulldogs in the SWJCFC title game at R.E. ST. John Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The Rangers led 21-13 at the half but in the 2nd half, it was a back-and-forth game Longview’s Kaden Meredith scored two big touchdowns to give the Rangers the lead.

As Navarro looked to make a run late in the all game Damion Dunn came up with a clutch pick-six to seal the 48-39 win as Kilgore won back-to-back conference titles.

The Rangers will now wait to see if they can play for a national title.