KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers only scored two touchdown Saturday afternoon in Miami, Oklahoma and they needed every single point.

After going up 14-0, the Norsemen were able to rally back and cut the K.C. lead to one, but the Rangers held on to win 14-13 down the stretch.

Rangers remain unbeaten, and now get ready to host New Mexico Military this coming Saturday.