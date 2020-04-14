Kilgore College lays down new floor at Masters Gymnasium

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College has used the Covid-19 hiatus quite wisely.

The school has replaced the entire floor at Masters Gymnasium with a brand new one.

That’s of course used by Rangers and Lady Rangers basketball teams.

Some of the new features, the KC logo at center court is much larger than the previous one.

You also have the new men’s junior college three-point line for next season at right around 22 feet, 1 & 3/4 inches on the perimeter. It’s just under 22 feet on the corners.

The wax, probably still drying after completion last week.

