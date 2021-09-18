Kilgore College stays unbeaten on the season

KILGORE, TX (KETK)- The Kilgore College the number three ranked team in the country looking to remain undefeated on the season as they take on Northeastern Oklahoma. The Rangers go on to get the 34-0 shut out win at home.
