KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers got started early Saturday afternoon against New Military Institute, when Kilgore native, Kenneith Lacy, on the first Rangers offensive play of the game, took a handoff for an 81-yard toudchdown.

The Rangers would hold on late to beat the Broncos 34-23, and stay undefeated on the season.

Kilgore will hit the road this coming week, when they head to Corsicana to face Navarro on Saturday.