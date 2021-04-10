Kilgore College upsets Trinity Valley 68-67 to win the men’s Region 14 Tournament Championship

KILGORE, Texas — It was an all East Texas showdown in Jacksonville Saturday night, as Kilgore College squared off against Trinity Valley for the men’s Region 14 basketball championship.

Coming into the matchup, the Cardinals had only lost one game all season, but after a back and forth battle, the Rangers pulled off the upset and beat TVCC 68-67, to claim the conference crown.

Kilgore earns an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament, while Trinity Valley will have to wait and see if they can qualify with an at-large bid.