Kilgore Lady Rangers Basketball returns experience

ATHENS, TX(KETK)- At the Media day in Athens, The Kilgore Lady Rangers talked about all the experience they will bring back this season.

The Lady Rangers are returning seven players from last season’s basketball team and Head coach Addie Lees says those players are helping lay the foundation for the new players.

Coach Lees believes the competitive practices are helping the players gain intensity and getting them ready for a very competitive region 14. Coach Lees adds the fire and passion starts with her and will trickle down to her players.

“It starts with their leader and if I’m enthusiastic about something then their going to be enthusiastic and I think the intensity also comes from me but once its instilled in just a few of those players its a trickle down effect. I believe this is contagious and so our practices are built that way on purpose but what I like to see at the very end of the season is how efficient and how effective the intensity and how it carriers over to the games and it really does translate to wins,” explains Head Coach Addie Lees.

We will be ready to see how the lady rangers perform in a tough conference this season.

Their first game at home will be on Wednesday November 3rd, when they host Eastern Oklahoma State college.