KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Rangers are going bowling after their victory over New Mexico Military in the Southwest Junior College Football Championship.

They will be going up against the No. 12 Butler Community College Grizzlies who finished the season at 7-4.

The No. 7 ranked Rangers are riding a four game winning streak and finished the regular season with an 8-3 record. They are looking to make it 5 in a row and cap the season off with a Bowl win.

This is the fifth time the Rangers will participate in the Heart Of Texas Bowl, with appearances in 2006, 2007, 2015 and 2018.

For more information on the bowl game, visit www.champsheartoftexasbowl.com.