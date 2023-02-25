JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Jordan King had 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 63-62 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.

King was 8 of 17 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Buccaneers (12-19, 8-10 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Justice Smith was 3 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Bas Leyte scored 12 points for the the Spartans (20-11, 14-4). Keyshaun Langley also scored 12 points and added three steals for UNC Greensboro. Kobe Langley also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.