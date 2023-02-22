CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Demaree King recorded 35 points as Jacksonville State beat Central Arkansas 101-71 on Wednesday night.

King made 10 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (12-18, 5-12 Atlantic Sun Conference). Marcellus Brigham Jr. added 18 points while going 7 of 10 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had 10 rebounds. Clarence Jackson was 4 of 5 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Camren Hunter finished with 19 points for the Bears (9-21, 4-13). Collin Cooper added 16 points and four assists for Central Arkansas. Eddy Kayouloud also had 12 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.