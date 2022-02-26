Players from the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings each experienced milestones in their most recent games. But only the Kings got the much-needed win as the playoff push approaches.

The Islanders look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat when they play the middle game of a five-city Western Conference road trip by visiting the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday for the first time in more than two years.

The Islanders were off Friday after a 4-3 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. The Kings will be completing a back-to-back set after earning a 4-1 win over the host Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

There was no shortage of highlights Thursday for the Islanders. They collected a season-high 47 shots while Zach Parise scored the 400th goal of his career and Zdeno Chara played in his 1,652nd game — breaking a tie with Chris Chelios for the most ever by a defenseman.

But the Islanders didn’t get a much-needed second point despite outshooting the Sharks 18-5 with the score tied in the third period and overtime. Sharks goalie James Reimer then turned back two shots in the shootout, and a third shot missed.

“It might have been our best game of the year,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said. “We didn’t get the two points, but we deserved the two points. If you play to that level every night, you’ll get a lot of points.”

Unfortunately for the Islanders, they’re in a position where they need a lot of points and a lot of help to climb back into the Eastern Conference wild-card race. New York is 18 points behind the Boston Bruins in the race for the final wild-card spot.

The Islanders have not won back-to-back games since a three-game streak from Jan. 17-21.

“I thought we played a really good game and deserved a better outcome,” said Parise, who scored in the second period to become the 104th NHL player with 400 goals. “Just top to bottom, we played really well, but unfortunately couldn’t get the winner.”

The Kings’ fourth straight win was doubly notable. Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots in earning his 350th career victory, making him the fourth active goalie to reach the mark and the 24th all-time.

“That’s quite a milestone,” said Kings assistant coach Trent Yawney, who served as acting head coach after Todd McLellan was placed in the COVID-19 protocol prior to the game.

The Kings also vaulted into second place in the Pacific Division by virtue of their win and the Vegas Golden Knights’ 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Los Angeles has missed the playoffs the last three seasons and hasn’t advanced beyond the first round since winning the Stanley Cup for the second time in the spring of 2014.

“For the rest of the season, every game is going to be huge — we can’t relax now,” said left winger Adrian Kempe, who scored two goals. “We’re in a good spot right now, and we can’t fall off.”

The Islanders last visited the Kings on Nov. 27, 2019. New York scored the first goal, but Los Angeles scored the next four in a 4-1 win.

–Field Level Media