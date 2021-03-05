Kinsey, Taylor lead Marshall over Charlotte 75-67

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Taevion Kinsey had 19 points as Marshall defeated Charlotte 75-67 on Friday night.

Andrew Taylor added 17 points for Marshall (14-6, 8-5 Conference USA), while Jannson Williams chipped in 15. Taylor also had eight rebounds, while Williams posted seven rebounds and five blocks.

Marshall scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jordan Shepherd had 15 points for the 49ers (9-14, 5-10), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Anzac Rissetto added 14 points, Brice Williams had 13 points. Jhery Matos had 10 rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com