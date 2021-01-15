Kirk lifts UIC past Robert Morris 67-53

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Kyle Lowry scored 23 points and Pascal Siakam had a big second half Monday night, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 116-93 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Siakam scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half as the Raptors pulled away for their third straight victory. Chris Boucher added 21 points and OG Anunoby contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and much of the defensive work against Dallas star Luka Doncic.