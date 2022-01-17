Kirkwood scores 24 to carry Harvard past Dartmouth 60-59

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Noah Kirkwood had 24 points as Harvard edged past Dartmouth 60-59 on Monday night.

Louis Lesmond had 12 points for Harvard (10-5, 2-1 Ivy League).

Dame Adelekun had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Big Green (4-11, 1-3). Ryan Cornish added 13 points and Aaryn Rai had 10 rebounds.

