Kiss lifts Bryant past St. Francis 85-68

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Peter Kiss had 25 points as Bryant beat St. Francis of New York 85-68 on Sunday.

Charles Pride had 18 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (10-8, 6-1 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Hall Elisias added 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Adham Eleeda had seven rebounds. Greg Calixte had a career-high five blocks plus 8 points.

Patrick Emilien had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (5-14, 2-6). Rob Higgins added 15 points and eight assists. Jack Hemphill had 13 points. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51