HARRISON, N.J. (AP)The Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri and the New York Red Bulls’ Patryk Klimala put the finishing touches on a wild 3-3 draw on Wednesday.

Shaqiri’s third goal of the season came in the 89th minute to give Chicago (2-5-6) a 1-0 lead, but Klimala answered during stoppage time with his fourth goal of the campaign to grab the tie.

New York (5-2-6) went ahead in the 20th minute on a penalty kick by Lewis Morgan. Chicago got goals from Chris Mueller in the 38th minute and Wyatt Omsberg in the 49th to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Cameron Harper pulled the Red Bulls even with a goal in 58th minute.

U.S. international defender Aaron Long played the entire match for the Red Bulls. He injured a calf early in the first half of a U.S. Open Cup match against D.C. United on May 10 and did not appear in last weekend’s league game against Philadelphia.

