Knicks aim to cool down Gary Trent Jr., Raptors

The New York Knicks answered five losses in a six-game stretch with an overtime victory in their most recent outing.

The Knicks will look to ride the momentum of their latest win into Sunday’s game against Gary Trent Jr. and the visiting Toronto Raptors.

Toronto has defeated New York nine consecutive times and four in a row at Madison Square Garden.

RJ Barrett, rookie Immanuel Quickley and All-Star Julius Randle delivered clutch performances to lead the Knicks to a 133-129 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

“This was the way to break out of that little slump or whatever you want to call it,” Randle said. “This was definitely the game to do it. Guys stepped up.”

The Knicks would have lost their sixth game in their past seven had they not benefited from a late rally. New York trailed by eight before Alec Burks made two free throws. Randle’s three-point play with 1:01 left and three free throws by Barrett tied the game at 112 with 37 seconds remaining.

Barrett had 20 points and Randle, scoreless in the first half, bounced back to record his fifth triple-double of the season with 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

But one of the most important takeaways from the victory was seeing Quickley score 20 points.

He was averaging only 7.3 points per game over his previous seven games.

“As far as the rookie wall, I don’t really feel it,” Quickley said. “I’m just gonna continue to do whatever’s got me here.”

Toronto avoided a three-game losing streak by routing the Cavaliers 135-115 in Cleveland on Saturday night behind a career-high 44 points from Trent.

“I’ve brought everything I learned from the great players in the Portland Trail Blazers’ organization to my new team,” Trent said.

Trent, who was traded to the Raptors along with Rodney Hood for Norman Powell on March 25, was near perfect from the field. He made 17-of-19 shots, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

Trent is the third player since 2010 to have a 40-point game while shooting 85 percent or better.

“Gary caught fire super early, and it never left,” said Malachi Flynn, who recorded season highs in points (20) and assists (11) in his second career start. “He didn’t force anything at all. He just kept looking for his shot when it was there.”

Trent is averaging 17.9 points in his nine games since joining the Raptors. His efforts made up for the absence of the Raptors’ top three scorers — Kyle Lowry (right-foot infection), Pascal Siakam (rest) and Fred VanVleet (left-hip flexor strain).

Toronto coach Nick Nurse said Siakam will play against New York and is hopeful Lowry, who has missed the past seven games, will return as well. Jalen Harris (right-hip pointer) and Paul Watson Jr. (COVID-19 protocols) also were out.

The Raptors signed center Khem Birch on Saturday. Nurse said Birch will join the team in New York.

–Field Level Media