Knicks beat Wizards 106-102 to sweep 2-game set

NEW YORK (AP)Alec Burks scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 106-102 on Thursday night to sweep the two-game set.

RJ Barrett added 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley had 16 points.

Two days after being in control throughout in a 131-113 victory, the Knicks trailed by 17 midway through the third quarter and never led until the fourth.

They won by outscoring the Wizards 39-24 in the final period, with Barrett making a 3-pointer and then a tying three-point play with 4:45 to play. Quickley followed with a 3-pointer and Julius Randle capped an 11-0 run that put New York ahead 96-91 with 2:54 remaining.

Bradley Beal had 26 points and nine assists for the Wizards, but shot just 8 for 23. Russell Westbrook was a dismal 3 for 15 and the poor shooting of their starting guards helped the Knicks surge ahead. Westbrook finished with 13 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, but had eight turnovers.

76ERS 109, LAKERS 101

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Danny Green hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points against his former team and Philadelphia weathered Los Angeles’ late rally for its fourth straight victory.

Seth Curry scored 19 points, and Tobias Harris added 17 for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers. They have won 10 of 11 overall and seven of eight without injured All-Star Joel Embiid.

Green hit six 3-pointers in the first 2 1/2 quarters and added a clincher with 30.4 seconds to play in the type of superb shooting performance he rarely achieved during his sole season with the Lakers. Green received his championship ring from the Lakers before the game along with Dwight Howard, who then got ejected after the first quarter.

Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points for Los Angeles. Playing without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are on their second four-game skid since mid-February.

TRAIL BLAZERS 125, HEAT 122

MIAMI (AP) – Damian Lillard made three free throws with a second remaining for the final margin, and Portland survived a wild finish to beat short-handed Miami.

Lillard was fouled by Miami’s Trevor Ariza on a 3-point attempt, which the Heat argued to no avail. Miami didn’t have a timeout remaining and never got a desperation tying shot off, after its inbounds pass was deflected away.

CJ McCollum had 35 points for Portland, and Lillard had 22.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each had 29 points for Miami. The Heat have lost five straight.

CLIPPERS 98, SPURS 85

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Reggie Jackson scored 28 points, Paul George had 24 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Los Angeles beat San Antonio for its fourth straight victory.

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, and Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight, including the first three of a nine-game homestand.

San Antonio was attempting to rebound from a 134-101 loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but could not do so even with the Clippers missing five key players.

Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley due to injury. Leonard and Morris were ruled out less than two hours prior to tipoff. The Clippers also also without Lou Williams, who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Rajon Rondo hours before tipoff.

KINGS 141, WARRIORS 119

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – De’Aaron Fox had a career-best 44 points and Sacramento beat Golden State.

Fox shot 16 of 22 and added seven assists, continuing his two-week scoring surge. He has topped 40 points twice this season and has 30 or more in six of his last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, and Richaun Holmes had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings. Sacramento has won five of six.

Andrew Wiggins had 26 points for the Warriors.