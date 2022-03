LOS ANGELES (AP)RJ Barrett had 24 points and nine rebounds and the Knicks dominated the Los Angeles Clippers in a 116-93 victory Sunday night that snapped New York’s seven-game losing skid.

Immanuel Quickley added 21 points and Cam Reddish had 15 of his 17 points in the fourth for the Knicks, who used big scoring runs to open the second and fourth quarters of a game in which they led by 32 points.

Amir Coffey scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Clippers, whose five-game winning streak ended at the hands of one of the East’s worst teams.

The Knicks scored the first 10 points of the fourth, led by Reddish with eight, to extend their lead to 90-68. Barrett was the only starter left in against the Clippers’ reserves until he sat down with five minutes remaining.

The Knicks used another strong start in the third to take their largest lead, 74-48. They opened with a 15-8 run, getting six points from Mitchell Robinson and four from Barrett.

Reggie Jackson missed a one-handed dunk during a 20-6 spurt that sent the Clippers into the fourth trailing 80-68. Five players scored, with Coffey hitting a 3-pointer and making four free throws.

The Knicks built a 19-point lead by outscoring the Clippers 34-18 in the second quarter. New York opened with 16 straight points, making 8 of 8 free throws and getting eight points from Barrett. He finished with 16 points in the quarter.

The Clippers didn’t score until halfway through the quarter on Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer – one of three he made in the period. They cut the lead to 11 points before New York closed on an 11-3 run to lead 59-40 going into halftime.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Improved to 13-19 on the road. … Julius Randle was fined $50,000 by the league for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation on Friday and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation. … Taj Gibson didn’t play because of illness.

Clippers: Paul George, out since December with a torn ligament in his right elbow, is shooting with his right hand, which coach Tyronn Lue says is ”a lot better I guess.” … Their five-game winning streak featured three wins over the Lakers and two over Houston.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Sacramento on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: At Golden State on Tuesday. The Clippers won by 15 points last month and are 1-2 vs. the Warriors this season.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports