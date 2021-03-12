Knicks to face Thunder but await Derrick Rose’s return

Since joining the New York Knicks in early February, Derrick Rose has been a big piece of the Knicks’ success.

Without Rose recently, New York has struggled badly, going 1-2 with blowout losses to San Antonio and Milwaukee, the latter Thursday night in the Knicks’ return from the All-Star break.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wasn’t sure Friday whether Rose, who hasn’t played since Feb. 28 due to COVID-19 protocols, would be able to return for Saturday’s game against the host Oklahoma City Thunder.

Either way, the Knicks are searching for better play at the point-guard spot.

“Of course, we miss Derrick, but right now we got to fight with what we got,” Taj Gibson said. “We have to hold down the fort.”

Elfrid Payton and Immanuel Quickley have shared the point guard duties in Rose’s absence. They combined to go 7 of 24 from the field in Thursday’s 134-101 loss.

The Knicks were 7-3 with Rose in the lineup, coming off the bench in all but three of those games.

“He’s missed for sure,” Julius Randle said of Rose. “His presence and what he brings to the team is huge for us. Whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, he gets us going, playing fast. Whatever it is, we miss his presence. It’s tough, but other guys have to step in and step up.”

Rose wasn’t with the Knicks in their first meeting with the Thunder this season, a 101-89 Thunder win on Jan. 8 in New York. Hamidou Diallo played a big role in that game off the bench for the Thunder, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

But Diallo’s days in Oklahoma City appear done.

ESPN reported Friday that Diallo had been traded to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick.

Rookie Aleksej Pokusevski didn’t play a major factor in that game but could Saturday.

In Thursday’s 116-108 win over Dallas, Pokusevski played for the Thunder for the first time in more than a month, making his first start and playing a season-high 30 minutes in his return from the G League bubble.

The 7-foot, 190-pound Pokusevski had 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting, with eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two turnovers.

“I thought offensively tonight he looked like a guy that had played in NBA games before,” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said after the win. “He just let the game come to him. I thought the shots he took were great shots. He took them in rhythm. The passing, it was simple, but it was really effective.”

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said Pokusevski’s time in the G League made a big difference.

“Poku is so much more comfortable on the court,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “You can tell. I think going to the G (League) really helped him. His confidence is higher. He’s making the right plays in the right spots.”

Oklahoma City has won two consecutive games and four of its last six.

