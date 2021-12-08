Knight III leads S. Utah past Utah Valley 60-56

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)John Knight III posted 16 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Utah Valley 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Maizen Fausett had 15 points for Southern Utah (6-3), which earned its fifth straight victory.

Fardaws Aimaq had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (7-2), whose seven-game win streak ended. Connor Harding added 15 points and seven rebounds.

