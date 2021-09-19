Homa wins at Silverado; Ko returns to take Portland title

NAPA, Calif. (AP)Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former University of California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269.

Homa won for the second time this year and the third time on the PGA Tour. He won at Riviera in Los Angeles in February.

McNealy shot a 68 to finish second. He birdied the 16th, then made a double bogey on 17 and an eagle on 18. The son of billionaire and former Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy, the 25-year-old player grew up in Palo Alto and starred at Stanford.

Mito Pereira (68) was third at 16 under. Marc Leishman (65) and Talor Gooch (68) followed at 15 under. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (66) tied for sixth at 13 under. PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson (75) was 7 under.

LPGA TOUR

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) – Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Darren Clarke won the Stanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.

Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 18th to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.

Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title and took the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January on his next tour start.

Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. He had only one birdie, on the par-4 13th. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.

EUROPEAN TOUR

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) – Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden won the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory, closing with an even-par 72 to beat Germany’s Matthias Schmid by three strokes.

The 35-year-old Broberg finished at 23-under 265 at Bernardus, setting course record s with a 64 on Friday and a 61 on Saturday. Schmid shot a 66.

OTHER TOURS

Celine Boutier made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Ladies European Tour’s Lacoste Ladies Open de France at Golf du Medoc. The French player, a regular on the LPGA Tour, closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 11 under. Kylie Henry of Scotland was a stroke back after a 68. … Janie Jackson won the rain-shortened Guardian Championship at Prattville, Alabama, for her second career Symetra Tour victory. From Huntsville, Alabama, Jackson shot two 6-under 66s to beat Sierra Brooks and Katelyn Dambaugh by four strokes. … Yuna Nishimura won the Japan LPGA’s rain-shortened Ladies Tokai Classic, closing with a 9-under 63 for a two-stroke victory. She finished at 10 under for two rounds at Shin Minami Aichi. … Kim Hyo Joo shot a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory in the Korean LPGA’s Sei Ri Pak Invitational at Sejong Silk River Country Club. She finished at 15 under. … Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe won the ANA Open for his second Japan Golf Tour victory in his last three tournaments. Vincent closed with a 6-under 66 at at Sapporo Golf Club to finish at 18 under. He won the KBC Augusta in late August. Tomoharu Otsuki was three strokes back. … Alfie Plant of England won a playoff in the Hopps Open de Provence in France for his first European Challenge Tour title. Plant beat Lukas Nemecz and Marcel Schneider with a birdie on the first extra hole. Plant closed with a 5-under 67 to match Nemecz and Schneider at 17 under.