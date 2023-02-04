AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Reserve Connor Kochera scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half to help lead Davidson past UMass 93-78 on Saturday.

Kochera was 10 of 13 shooting (7 for 9 from distance) for the Wildcats (11-12, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Foster Loyer scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half. David Skogman shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Minutemen (13-10, 4-7) were led in scoring by Matt Cross, who finished with 28 points. Dyondre Dominguez added 12 points for UMass. T.J. Weeks also had 10 points.

Davidson took the lead with 2:56 left in the first half and led for the remainder. The Wildcats led 38-35 at halftime and used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Fordham next, Davidson on Saturday at home and UMass on the road on Wednesday.

