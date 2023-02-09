GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Daylen Kountz scored 22 points, Dalton Knecht added 20 and Northern Colorado beat Portland State 88-79 on Thursday night.

Kountz and Knecht also grabbed seven rebounds apiece for the Bears (9-16, 4-9 Big Sky Conference). Matt Johnson added 16 points.

Cameron Parker finished with 32 points to lead the Vikings (10-15, 4-8). Isiah Kirby had 12 points and Isaiah Johnson scored eight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Colorado hosts Sacramento State, while Portland State visits Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.