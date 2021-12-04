Kountz lifts N. Colorado past Montana 77-75 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Daylen Kountz had 21 points as Northern Colorado narrowly beat Montana 77-75 in overtime on Thursday night.

The game marked the first Big Sky Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Matt Johnson II had 14 points for Northern Colorado (4-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Kur Jongkuch added 14 points and eight rebounds. Dalton Knecht had 10 points.

Xavier Bishop had 17 points for the Grizzlies (4-4, 0-1). Jubrile Belo added 13 points. Tyler Patterson had 12 points. Abdul Mohamed had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51