SEATTLE (AP)The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title.

Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But he will play the rest of the year at the juniors level due to the NHL’s agreement with the Canadian Hockey League that required Wright to either remain with the Kraken or be sent to his juniors team because of his age. Spending the season with Seattle’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley was not an option.

”We’re very proud of Shane’s performance at the World Juniors, helping captain Team Canada to a gold medal,” Seattle general manger Ron Francis said. ”He has a bright NHL career ahead of him with the Kraken and now has an opportunity to lead his junior team as they compete for a Memorial Cup.”

Wright was the No. 4 overall pick in last summer’s draft, falling to the Kraken after he was expected to be one of the top two selections entering the draft.

Wright had one goal and one assist in his eight games with Seattle, but struggled to break into the lineup as the Kraken enjoyed an unexpected run of success early in the season. Seattle is third in the Pacific Division nearing the midpoint of the season and Wright’s playing time and chances to develop at the NHL level the rest of the season were likely going to be minimal.

