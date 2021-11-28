Kraken top Panthers; Florida falls short of home win record

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP)Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season.

Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak added goals and Joonas Donskoi had two assists for the Kraken, who were facing the Panthers for the first time.

Patric Hornqvist had the goal for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 23 shots for the Panthers.

Florida was bidding to become the first team in NHL history to start 12-0-0 at home; the Panthers will merely have to share the record of 11 consecutive home-ice victories to open a season with Chicago, which had such a start in 1963-64.

It was also Florida’s first home-ice regular-season loss since last season. The Panthers had won 15 consecutive games at home since April, excluding playoffs, a span that included two coaches, two arena names and obviously two seasons.

RED WINGS 3, SABRES 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) – Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give Detroit a win over Buffalo.

Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period.

Pius Suter and Carter Rowney scored in regulation for Detroit, which won its second straight. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 26 saves.

Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Dustin Tokarski made 38 saves.

OILERS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory in Edmonton’s win over Vegas.

Koskinen’s win total is tied for the NHL’s best this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner made 27 saves.

KINGS 4, SENATORS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Carl Grundstrom scored twice as Los Angeles snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Ottawa.

Viktor Arvidsson had a power-play goal and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings. Cal Petersen made 30 saves and Anze Kopitar had three assists.

Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on 36 shots, and Connor Brown and Michael Del Zotto scored for the Senators, who lost their fifth straight game. Ottawa is 1-7-1 on the road, including five defeats in regulation in a row.

JETS 4, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Kyle Connor scored twice, including the game-winner with five minutes left, as Winnipeg snapped a five-game skid with a comeback victory over Calgary.

Connor’s 14 goals ties him for fifth in the NHL.

Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp also scored for Winnipeg, which salvaged the final game of its three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck had 34 saves.

Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which lost in regulation for the first time in eight games. Markstrom had 24 saves.

CANADIENS 6, PENGUINS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Josh Anderson scored two empty-net goals and Montreal scored five times in the third period to end a lengthy road drought with a win over Pittsburgh.

Tyler Toffoli also scored into an empty net, and Christian Dvorak and Artturi Lehkonen added goals in the final 20 minutes for the Canadiens, who snapped a seven-game road skid and a two-game losing streak.

Jonathan Drouin scored his third goal in the second period for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped a season-high 47 shots.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and had two assists for Pittsburgh, which saw its five-game winning streak end. Evan Rodrigues scored a power-play goal, and Jeff Carter also scored for Pittsburgh, which frantically tried to rally after falling behind 3-1 and 4-2 in the third period.

Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots in just his fourth start of the season. He hadn’t played since Nov. 13 at Ottawa.

Montreal’s only other road victory this season came Oct. 28 at San Jose.

BLUES 6, BLUE JACKETS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and St. Louis beat Columbus.

Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou also scored as St. Louis won for the third time in 10 games. Ville Husso made 24 saves for his third win in four starts.

Adam Boqvist scored twice and Boone Jenner also had a goal for the Blue Jackets, who had their three-game winning streak halted.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 27 of 33 shots and lost for the fourth time in seven starts this season.

STARS 3, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Roope Hintz scored his seventh goal in eight games and Dallas extended its winning streak to four games in beating Arizona.

Jacob Peterson and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars, who have won six of seven. Joe Pavelski had two assists. Braden Holtby had 25 saves for the Stars.

Antoine Roussel and Travis Boyd scored for the Coyotes. Boyd has scored in a career-best three straight games. Scott Wedgewood, who was pulled with two minutes remaining, had 26 saves.

AVALANCHE 6, PREDATORS 2

DENVER (AP) – Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick and an assist, Bo Byram scored in his return to the lineup, and Colorado beat Nashville.

It was Rantanen’s first hat trick of the season and the third of his career.

Valeri Nichushkin and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche. Cale Makar had three assists, but his goal-scoring streak ended at five games. Jonas Johansson had 26 saves for Colorado.

Luke Kunn and former Avalanche player Matt Duchene scored for Nashville. David Rittich finished with 30 saves.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports