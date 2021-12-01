Kraken try to run win streak to three vs. Red Wings

The Seattle Kraken aim to record the first three-game winning streak in franchise history on Wednesday when they conclude a four-game road trip against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Kraken opened the trek with a three-goal setback to the Tampa Bay Lightning before registering three-goal victories over both the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres.

Seattle, which has won four of its last five games overall, erupted for a season-high goal total in a 7-4 victory over Buffalo on Monday night.

Mason Appleton and Jared McCann each scored twice for the Kraken, who saw 12 players record at least a point en route to completing a season sweep of the Sabres.

“It’s a big vote of confidence for a lot of guys and shows our depth scoring,” Appleton said. “You (have) an expansion team, you got a lot of similar players on the team like that. And you know, we got 12 guys that could put the puck in the back room on different nights. So yeah, we’re happy with our offensive production.”

Seattle likely was thrilled with its special teams play. After all, defenseman Carson Soucy and Brandon Tanev recorded the first two short-handed goals in franchise history.

“Your overall mindset is to try to do your job and kill the penalty,” Tanev said. “(We had) opportunity to take a puck to the net and so you try to (do that) and create a scoring chance, and I was fortunate enough to get a great balance and have the puck go in the net.”

McCann has seen the puck go in with regularity of late. He has seven goals in his last nine games.

All was not rosy for the Kraken, who saw Jordan Eberle (team-leading 11 goals) leave the game in the second period with a lower-body injury. His availability for Wednesday’s game is not immediately known.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings likely relish returning to the friendly confines of Little Caesars Arena. They boast a 7-2-2 record at home this season.

“The fans have been showing up. The atmosphere has been great,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said recently. “We just get excited to be here. … It was a long year without fans, and we missed them a ton. To have them back and to play in this building with some of the loudest moments that I’ve heard here, since it has been open, have happened this year. We’ve got to keep going so there are louder moments.”

The Red Wings, who open a three-game homestand against Seattle, posted their third straight win at home with a 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo on Saturday. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Defenseman Marc Staal scored the go-ahead goal against the Bruins with 8:27 remaining in the third period. The victory was Detroit’s third straight after a season high-tying four-game winless skid.

Filip Zadina scored in the second period and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves while making his fourth straight start. Thomas Greiss likely will see action on Wednesday in the latter half of a back-to-back set.

Greiss, however, has yielded four goals in consecutive contests and has five losses in his last six outings.

–Field Level Media