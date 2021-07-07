Kreilach scores twice, Real Salt Lake beats Whitecaps 4-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SANDY, Utah (AP)Damir Kreilach scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Kreilach scored in the opening minute and made it 2-0 in the 57th by heading in Justin Meram’s cross.

Albert Rusnak gave Real Salt Lake (4-3-4) a 3-0 advantage on a penalty kick in the 74th after Meram was taken down inside the box. Anderson Julio capped it in second-half stoppage time with his second goal of the season.

It was Kreilach’s second multi-goal game this season – the first also coming against the Whitecaps on June 18.

Vancouver (2-7-3) is winless in eight games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51