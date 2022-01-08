Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. over Omaha 71-67

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Rocky Kreuser had a season-high 25 points as North Dakota State narrowly beat Omaha 71-67 on Saturday.

Omaha trailed throughout the final 9 1/2 minutes but drew within 66-64 with 17 seconds remaining before Kreuser and Tyree Eady closed it out by making five of six free throws.

Eady had 14 points for North Dakota State (10-5, 2-1 Summit League). Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Grant Nelson had seven rebounds and four blocks. Sam Griesel had 10 rebounds.

Nick Ferrarini had 12 points for the Mavericks (3-13, 2-3). Frankie Fidler added 10 points.

KFXK Fox 51