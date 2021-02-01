Krutwig carries Loyola of Chicago past Missouri State 70-50

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and five assists as Loyola of Chicago stretched its winning streak to eight games, romping past Missouri State 70-50 on Monday night.

Aher Uguak had 12 points for Loyola (15-3, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Lucas Williamson added 11 points.

Demarcus Sharp scored a season-high 21 points for the Bears (9-5, 5-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Isiaih Mosley added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Loyola defeated Missouri State 72-46 on Sunday.

