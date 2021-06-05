Kudryashov injured as Russia beats Bulgaria in Euro warm-up

MOSCOW (AP)Russia defeated Bulgaria 1-0 on Saturday in its final warm-up for the European Championship but there are concerns over experienced defender Fyodor Kudryashov, who suffered a pre-game injury.

Kudryashov was unable to play after clutching his right calf. The 34-year-old right back, who helped Russia reach the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, was replaced by Andrei Semenov.

Midfielder Dmitri Barinov also went off early in the second half due to a nose injury.

Aleksandr Sobolev’s late penalty was enough for the home team to finish preparations with a win. But Stanislav Cherchesov’s team looked far from impressive against a side that hadn’t won in six games since a 3-0 win over Gibraltar last November.

Russia’s first game in the delayed Euro 2020 finals is against Belgium in St. Petersburg on June 12. The hosts then play Finland four days later before ending the group stage against Denmark on June 21.

Wales’ preparations ended with a scoreless draw against Albania in Cardiff.

Visiting goalkeeper Gentian Selmani made a fine save to deny Neco Williams in the best chance of the game in the 74th minute.

Gareth Bale came on for the last 20 minutes for Wales and tempers flared toward the end after a foul on another Wales substitute, Jonny Williams. There were no serious injury worries.

Wales plays Switzerland on June 12, then Turkey and Italy.

Sweden – in Group E with Spain, Poland and Slovakia – was playing Armenia later Saturday.

