WASHINGTON (AP)Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night.

Rui Hachimura added 23 points for Washington, which was missing Beal because of health and safety protocols and Porzingis because of a left groin strain. The Wizards fell behind 22-8 but quickly rallied and eventually pulled away thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Kuzma early in the fourth.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who went to Dallas in the trade that sent Porzingis to Washington, led the Mavericks with 33 points, and Luka Doncic contributed 22. The Mavericks have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.

The Wizards (6-6) haven’t started quite as impressively as last season, when they won 10 of their first 13 games, but Thursday’s performance gave them back-to-back victories for only the second time this season. It was the start of a six-game homestand for Washington, the first four of which are against teams from the Western Conference.

Washington climbed out of its early deficit and trailed 61-58 at halftime. The Wizards then closed the third quarter strong and led 87-83 before Kuzma opened the fourth with a 3-pointer. He later made two more 3s to make it 98-86.

With Porzingis unavailable, Daniel Gafford made an impact with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

NEW STREAK

After scoring at least 30 points in each of the first nine games, Doncic has been held under that by both Orlando and the Wizards.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Christian Wood (left knee sprain) and Davis Bertans (right knee effusion) were out.

Wizards: Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) and Taj Gibson (cervical strain) did not play. … The Wizards wore pink jerseys as part of their City Edition Cherry Blossom uniforms. … Kuzma had 11 rebounds and seven assists. … The Washington bench outscored Dallas’ 50-25.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Portland on Saturday night.

Wizards: Host Utah on Saturday night.

